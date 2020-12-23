How to properly take care of someone with COVID at home

(WAOW)- As hospitals see an influx of COVID-19 patients, the less severe cases are asked to recover at home, but if you are taking care of someone with COVID-19 health officials say you must protect yourself too.

When sick with COVID-19 there isn't much you could do for yourself since you are isolated, but if you have a care giver, it is important to remember they can easily catch the virus too.

Not everyone who gets COVID-19 will need hospital care, but before determining that for yourself, health officials advise that you should ask your doctor first what the best care option would be.

If you are living and taking care of someone with COVID-19 you want to have as much space as possible from each other and preferably create a "sick room."

You should also use disposable gloves and disposable plates and utensils when you bring them their meals.

"The care giver should not be someone who is high risk of developing COVID themselves such as someone 70 or older and when they are in the same room interacting with the patient they both need to be masked up," said Dr. Chad Craig, a hospitalist with Marshfield Clinic- Weston.

Dr. Crag also suggested disinfecting commonly touched areas by the patient.

The care giver must keep an eye out for any COVID-19 symptoms they develop.