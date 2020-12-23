High-scoring ways has Titans closing in on AFC South title

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill admits he was frustrated not hearing his name called for the AFC’s Pro Bowl team in arguably the best season of his career. He had plenty of company in Tennessee. Only NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry and wide receiver A.J. Brown received Pro Bowl nods despite the Titans being the NFL’s top-scoring team. Tennessee leads the league with 436 points and is tied with Kansas City averaging 31.1 points a game _ best in the NFL. Sure seems like there’s more going on than just the Henry show as the Titans close in on the AFC South title.