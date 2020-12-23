Hawaii volcano gushes lava from vents in summit crater

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii volcano that began erupting for the first time in two years continues to gush lava from two vents in its summit crater, but the molten rock is not threatening people. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says a lake of lava that’s formed in the crater continues to grow. Kilauea volcano began spurting lava Sunday after two years of relative silence. The quiet came after more than three decades of continuous eruption stretching from 1983 to 2018. The lava bursting out of the ground during this latest eruption is contained within a massive crater within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.