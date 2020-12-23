Frenchman arrested in Bali for alleged guns, drug possession

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police have arrested a Frenchman for allegedly possessing illegal guns and drugs on the resort island of Bali. Bali police chief Putu Jayan Danu Putra says Rayan Jawad Hendri Bitar was arrested Monday after police found a Blade Pistol Stabilizer and its magazine, a Makarov gun, a revolver and ammunition at his rented house near Bali’s Kuta tourist area. Putra said Wednesday that officers also found two small plastic packs containing 4.8 grams of methamphetamine at Bitar’s house. Bitar faces a possible death penalty if found guilty of possessing illegal weapons and drugs, according to Putra. Indonesia has extremely strict firearms and drug laws, and convicted smugglers are often executed.