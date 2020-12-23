Federal officials investigate fiery oil train derailment

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Federal and local authorities were investigating a fiery oil car train derailment north of Seattle near where two people were arrested last month and accused of attempting a terrorist attack on train tracks to disrupt plans for a natural gas pipeline. Seven train cars carrying crude oil derailed and five caught fire Tuesday, sending a large plume of black smoke into the sky. There were no injuries in the derailment about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Seattle. Officials were asked about recent attempts to sabotage oil trains, but said the investigation was just beginning. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board along with the FBI and other federal, state and local agencies were on the scene.