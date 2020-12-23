Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest extends free personal use firewood gathering

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) — The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is extending free personal use firewood gathering through the end of May.

The fire isn't requiring permits during this gathering period, usual restrictions reply.

Usually the policy that allows free personal firewood gathering would expire at the end of the year. This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the forest is extending the policy into the spring.

“We care about the communities we serve and the families coping with unprecedented challenges this year,” said Dawn Laybolt, Acting Forest Supervisor. “As we head into winter, we hope this offers a bit of relief to households that rely on firewood for home heating.”

Under this policy, firewood gathered cannot be sold. The forest also prohibits cutting of live trees, using motorized vehicles off roads open to the public, and harvesting in restricted areas.

Permits will be required again starting on June 1, 2021.