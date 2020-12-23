Bitter Cold Moving in

Morning and Midday felt quite nice for late December with our (likely) last 40-degree temperature of 2020. A sharp cold front approaching from the west will bring not only evening rain & snow, but also frigid temperatures for the holidays.

* WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Price, Clark, Taylor, Marathon, and Jackson counties from late this afternoon through early Thursday morning.

* WINTER STORM WARNING for Iron and Ashland counties from late this afternoon through Thursday morning.

This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy & breezy with spotty rain showers. Frozen roadways in the late evening.

High: 43 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Cloudy blustery and much colder with scattered snow showers. Less than an inch for most locations.Decent Accumulations far NW.

Low: 6 (Wind Chill slightly below 0) Wind: SW 15-20 becoming NW

Thursday (Christmas Eve): Partly or mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold, with a few flurries. (Lake effect snow far north)

High: 9 (Wind chills around -10) Wind: NW 15-25

Today was near-record warmth with low to mid 40-degree temperatures across the state brought in by a warm front. Now that the warm front has passed, a cold front approaching from the west and drastically alter temperatures and conditions.

The rest of the evening will be quite wet. Spotty rain showers began in the area around 1 pm and will continue until temperatures approach the freezing line. This will likely occur around the time frame of 8 pm-midnight. At this point, they will switch to snow showers, and it is likely roadways will become extremely slick. Black ice will likely form on areas where previous rain has not been drained, and light snow will mask the slippery conditions furthermore. Extreme caution is advised if traveling.

Overnight snow showers will continue, especially to the NW. Central regions will likely only see a trace to 1" of snowfall, however moving NW totals increase. 1-2" is forecast from Taylor to Oneida counties, 2-4" from Northern Price to Vilas counties, and 4-8" is possible in northern Iron and Ashland counties.

The rest of the Christmas Eve forecast is extremely chilly. The high temperature will likely only top out around 9 degrees, and 10-20 mile an hour wind speeds will drag the wind chill as far down as -12 degrees. There may also be a few flurries, and lake effect snow is likely as NW winds blow over the great lakes. Temperatures will be much the same overnight, dropping to around 6 degrees.

Christmas day will still be chilly but looks a bit nicer. Partly cloudy skies will allow for times of sunshine throughout the day, and temperatures will move to the teens (~17 degrees). There will still be a light breeze, so it will feel like the upper single digits most of the day. Fortunately, any snow that falls before Christmas will stick around due to the cold air, therefore we may see a weak white Christmas this year.

Enjoy the rest of your Wednesday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 23-December 2020.

On this day in weather history:

1982 - A major winter storm struck Colorado producing heavy snow and blizzard conditions. A record two feet of snow was reported at Stapleton Airport in Denver, which was shut down for 33 hours. Up to 44 inches of snow fell in the foothills surrounding Denver. The storm hurt the ski industry as skiers were unable to make it out of Denver to the slopes, and the closed airport became a campground for vacationers. (23rd-25th) (The Weather Channel) (Storm Data)