Barn fire takes Rozelville milking parlor

DAY, Wis. (WAOW) -- A dairy barn outside of Rozelville was reduced to smoking hay on Tuesday.

Stratford Fire Chief Tim Carey said the fire started around 5 a.m. "The barn was fully engulfed when we got on scene," he said. "We just concentrated on protecting the freestyle barn where the animals were and the house."

Carey said the barn was used as a milking parlor. No one was injured but he said a heifer and two calves were lost to the fire.

You can contribute to a fundraiser for the family here.