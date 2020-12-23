Area hospitals host prayer vigil for frontline workers

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's been a challenging year, to say the least so Marshfield Medical Center and Aspirus Wausau Hospital called on the community to come together to honor our frontline workers.

The two health care systems held a prayer vigil Tuesday night to say thank you to our frontline workers. The prayer vigil was held in both hospital parking lots. The event included a group prayer, Christmas carols, and a 'honk for hope'.

Participants were asked to wear masks, stay in their cars, park facing the hospital with their lights and hazards flashing, and tune into 89Q. The goal of coming together like this was to do something positive for our health care workers and the community.

"It’s been a long fight and the morale is low," said Swati Biswas a Physician for Marshfield Clinic Health System. She went on to say, "so this is a way for us to support them show them that we are with them in prayer were with them and hoping for a better tomorrow."

Not only was this vigil to pay tribute to our local front line workers but those who are seriously ill with COVID-19.

"This past week we had lost a niece and a nephew to COVID and that’s why I’m here, to pray for all the doctors in these medical facilities that go above and beyond to take care of them knowing that they have COVID," said Pang Her from Marshfield Medical Center.

It was truly an emotional night for everyone. All in hopes of keeping our loved ones around a little longer.