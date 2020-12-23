A child so sick they feared the worst, now they urge change

MONTPELIER, Idaho (AP) — A 12-year-old boy from a secluded valley in Idaho became one of hundreds of children in the U.S. affected by a rare COVID-19 complication. Cooper Wuthrich had a high fever and inflamed joints and organs that landed him in an emergency room in Salt Lake City three hours away from his tiny hometown. The boy’s parents say he nearly died and their terrifying experience shows why people should wear masks in a conservative state where pushback can be fierce. Doctors say the complication called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children is rare, but the kids who get it can quickly become very ill.