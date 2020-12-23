$10,000 signature bond set for Marshfield Police Chief

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — Marshfield Police Chief Richard Gramza had his initial appearance in Wood County court today.

He appeared in court with attorney Gary J. Kryshak, with Jeri Marsolek appearing for the State of Wisconsin by phone.

Gramza is facing the following charges:

Three felony counts of Misconduct in office acting with excessive authority.

One misdemeanor count of 4th Degree Sexual Assault

One misdemeanor count of Disorderly Conduct

A $10,000 signature bond was set and Gramza is to not have contact with the victim "expect as it relates to official duties / incidental duties supervised through assistant chief." The signature bond has already been signed.

His preliminary hearing and arraignment is scheduled for January 13