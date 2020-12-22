Yemen rebels: Fighters shot down Saudi-run drone near border

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A Houthi spokesman says Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have shot down a Chinese-made, Saudi drone along the border with Saudi Arabia. Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yehia Sarie says that air defenses downed the drone Monday over the district of Madghal in Marib province. He said it was a CH4 UAV, produced by the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., or CASC, the largest contractor for the Chinese space program. Sarie says the drone was run by the Saudi military. A Saudi military spokesman was not immediately available for comment but the Saudi military is known to have this type of drone.