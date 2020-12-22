Wisconsin now offers at-home COVID-19 testing option

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Wisconsin has a new contract with Vault Medical services which allows the state to offer at home COVID-19 salvia tests to everyone that lives in the state at no cost.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) made the announcement of the "new tool" on Tuesday.

“We believe that anyone in Wisconsin who needs to be tested for COVID-19 should have access to a test, and I’m proud of our statewide testing efforts throughout this pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “We also know that getting to a health care provider or a community testing site isn’t easy for everyone, and that’s why we are excited to offer this new option to make testing even more accessible for folks across our state.”

Wisconsinites can order a collection kit online and have it shipped to their home. Each kits include instructions, including a video call with a testing supervisor. Once saliva is collected it is shipped back to a lab for processing via a UPS drop box.

Like a nasal swab test, this test determines if there is an active COVID-19 infection.

“This is an important tool to provide easy access to COVID-19 testing,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “As we roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to more Wisconsinites, we need to continue testing, contact tracing, and public health measures such as wearing a mask and social distancing.”