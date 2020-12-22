Winter Weather Advisory from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO

MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations near half an inch

up to two inches. Winds gusting from 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and west central

Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Wednesday to midnight CST Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute and holiday

travelers. Blowing snow could reduce visibility. Any liquid

that remains on untreated surfaces will freeze, creating slick

travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&