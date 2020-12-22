Winter Storm Watch from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches possible, with locally higher amounts along the higher

terrain of Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron counties.

* WHERE…Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,

Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of

the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation.

* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The

cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&