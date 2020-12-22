Wausau School Board discusses possible April referendum

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- One of the major issues voters had with the November referendum was what they say was a lack of communication.

Now the district and school board is working to correct that.

After an unsuccessful campaign on the previous referendum, officials are looking to try again. The school board met Monday to hear the proposal for an April 2021 referendum.

"We definitely will not close schools and we won't be changing boundaries," said school board president Tricia Zunker.

The first question on the referendum asks for $4 million in recurring funds to support pupil services teams. That would include a school psychologist, social worker and guidance counselor.

"That would support teachers, it would support students and improve student behavior as well as physical, social emotional and mental health," Zunker said.

The second question would ask for $140 million in one time fees to address critical maintenance needs in school buildings. Officials say it could also expand security, creating new pupil services spaces and other types of community rooms.

"It would also be funding for improvements at school forests with the creation of the environmental learning center," Zunker said.

Zunker said how they provide parents with information about the referendum needs to be better this time around.

"Communication would absolutely be bolstered," she said. "Making sure that people feel informed and addressing multiple avenues as well."

While nothing has been approved yet, Zunker said the board asked for more information to be presented to them in January.

"There isn't tax increase, and these changes would improve the educational experience of all students," she said.