U.S. slightly upgrades GDP estimate for Q3 to 33.4% growth

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. economy expanded at a 33.4% annual pace from July through September, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, delivering the last of three estimates on the economy's third-quarter performance.

But a resurgence in coronavirus cases is likely to slow growth sharply in the last three months of 2020.

The July-September growth spurt -- upgraded slightly from Commerce's previous estimate of 33.1$, announced last month -- marked a sharp recovery from the second quarter's 31.4% drop, the worst in records dating back to 1947.

The American economy went into freefall when the pandemic hit hard in mid-March.

By PAUL WISEMAN

AP Economics Writer