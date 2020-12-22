Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 71, Pittsville 35
Appleton East 64, Hortonville 55
Arrowhead 104, Waukesha North 60
Athens 54, Rib Lake 31
Auburndale 36, Stratford 33
Beaver Dam 64, Sauk Prairie 45
Blair-Taylor 77, Mondovi 55
Brookfield Central 63, Hamilton 57
Burlington 63, Delavan-Darien 41
Cambria-Friesland 66, Pardeeville 35
Cameron 60, Unity 42
Campbellsport 67, Waupun 51
Cashton 76, Brookwood 29
Cedarburg 75, Nicolet 61
Chippewa Falls 70, New Richmond 43
Clear Lake 54, Thorp 32
Coleman 51, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 43
Darlington 84, Shullsburg 49
Decorah, Iowa 72, Prairie du Chien 44
Denmark 48, Clintonville 33
Eau Claire Memorial 51, River Falls 41
Edgar 61, Newman Catholic 45
Eleva-Strum 56, Augusta 41
Franklin 72, Muskego 70
Freedom 69, Marinette 46
Germantown 76, West Allis Nathan Hale 65
Gibraltar 60, Sturgeon Bay 44
Gilmanton 55, Alma/Pepin 52
Grafton 53, Slinger 36
Grantsburg 68, Amery 40
Greenwood 70, Spencer 30
Highland 82, Ithaca 70
Howards Grove 48, Hilbert 32
Hudson 75, Eau Claire North 70, OT
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 81, Saint Thomas More 62
Kenosha Tremper 51, Westosha Central 48
Kewaunee 54, Peshtigo 51
Kiel 69, Kewaskum 56
Lakeside Lutheran 67, Lake Mills 49
Luxemburg-Casco 69, Waupaca 36
Marathon 71, Assumption 39
New Berlin West 65, Badger 55
New Lisbon 83, Wonewoc-Center 51
New London 63, Winneconne 36
Notre Dame 74, Xavier 68
Oak Creek 79, South Milwaukee 48
Oconomowoc 54, Catholic Memorial 51
Oconto 66, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 46
Oshkosh West 50, De Pere 49
Parkview 90, Brodhead 88, OT
Phillips 86, Abbotsford 46
Pius XI Catholic 85, Dominican 79
Plymouth 59, Valders 55
Port Edwards 58, Nekoosa 39
Prentice 65, Flambeau 56
Prescott 80, Glenwood City 46
Randolph 77, North Fond du Lac 43
Random Lake 60, Oakfield 42
Regis Altoona McDonnell 63, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, OT
Richland Center 71, Viroqua 61
River Ridge 58, Boscobel 41
Royall 48, Hillsboro 31
Saint Croix Central 88, Stanley-Boyd 47
Sheboygan Christian 51, Central Wisconsin Christian 48
Shoreland Lutheran 65, Heritage Christian 47
Somerset 72, St. Croix Falls 52
South Shore 53, Mellen 51
Southern Door 70, Algoma 47
Sparta 60, Mauston 53
Stockbridge 71, Saint Thomas Aquinas 32
Tigerton 60, Northland Lutheran 50
Tomah 62, Mosinee 54
Tri-County 75, Wild Rose 8
Union Grove 63, Whitewater 55
Watertown 76, Janesville Craig 53
Waukesha West 86, Mukwonago 76
Wausaukee 62, Gillett 57
Wauwatosa East 57, Wauwatosa West 53
Westfield Area 78, Montello 41
Whitefish Bay 67, Hartford Union 45
Wisconsin Dells 69, Baraboo 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bangor vs. Necedah, ccd.
Benton vs. Cuba City, ccd.
Clayton vs. New Auburn, ccd.
Columbus vs. Lodi, ppd.
Delavan-Darien vs. Clinton, ccd.
Fennimore vs. Barneveld, ccd.
Green Bay Southwest vs. West De Pere, ccd.
Kettle Moraine vs. Waukesha South, ppd.
La Crosse Logan vs. Medford Area, ccd.
Melrose-Mindoro vs. Blair-Taylor, ccd.
Monona Grove vs. Fort Atkinson, ccd.
New Glarus vs. Mineral Point, ppd.
Northwestern vs. Rice Lake, ccd.
Northwood vs. Solon Springs, ppd.
Port Washington vs. Homestead, ccd.
Ripon vs. Chilton, ccd.
Tomahawk vs. Crandon, ccd.
Turtle Lake vs. Spring Valley, ccd.
West Salem vs. Luther, ppd.
White Lake vs. Elcho, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Albany 60, Benton 18
Arrowhead 59, Waukesha North 42
Ashwaubenon 41, Sheboygan Falls 33
Auburndale 70, Nekoosa 9
Beaver Dam 72, Waupun 62
Bonduel 59, Shiocton 31
Brillion 76, Southern Door 41
Brodhead 57, East Troy 38
Brookfield Central 82, Hamilton 53
Brookfield East 60, Menomonee Falls 59
Cameron 60, Unity 42
Catholic Memorial 53, Oconomowoc 49
Cedarburg 57, Nicolet 51
Clinton 82, Big Foot 65
Coleman 69, Gillett 61
Columbus 52, Cambridge 49
Crivitz 35, Florence 27
D.C. Everest 54, Rhinelander 35
Dodgeland 55, Horicon 15
Edgerton 54, Whitewater 48
Edgewood 57, Lodi 38
Fox Valley Lutheran 44, Denmark 20
Freedom 91, Clintonville 24
Grafton 66, Slinger 64
Granton 47, Owen-Withee 41
Hilbert 35, Mishicot 30
Homestead 69, Port Washington 29
Hortonville 76, Bay Port 38
Howards Grove 78, St. Mary Catholic 50
Hudson 58, Eau Claire North 43
Iola-Scandinavia 41, Weyauwega-Fremont 16
Jefferson 59, Evansville 42
Kettle Moraine 61, Waukesha South 19
Kickapoo 60, North Crawford 22
La Farge 55, De Soto 51
Lake Mills 58, Platteville 50
Lancaster 58, Dodgeville 44
Loyal 58, Spencer 42
Luck 58, Grantsburg 48
Manitowoc Lutheran 41, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 35
Markesan 30, Winneconne 22
Marshall 60, Lake Country Lutheran 56
Marshfield 61, Stevens Point 54
Medford Area 51, Rice Lake 49
Monticello 46, Argyle 39
Mosinee 68, Edgar 44
New Auburn 52, Clayton 49
Niagara 52, Wausaukee 29
Northland Lutheran 67, Tigerton 28
Notre Dame 69, Pewaukee 29
Oostburg 80, Kohler 21
Oshkosh West 53, Oshkosh North 39
Osseo-Fairchild 72, Regis 67
Pardeeville 53, Portage 52
Pius XI Catholic 60, Wisconsin Lutheran 18
Plymouth 46, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 45
Prairie du Chien 72, Decorah, Iowa 45
Random Lake 61, Ozaukee 45
Richland Center 51, River Valley 34
River Valley 65, Mauston 33
Rosholt 49, Port Edwards 29
Siren 67, Shell Lake 17
South Shore 82, Mellen 54
St. Croix Falls 67, Somerset 44
Three Lakes 70, Prentice 19
Turner 71, Parkview 37
Valders 45, Kewaunee 44
Wausau West 71, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55
Wauzeka-Steuben 73, Weston 30
West Bend West 68, West Bend East 46
West De Pere 65, Shawano 45
Whitefish Bay 54, Hartford Union 32
Wild Rose 67, Tri-County 30
Wilmot Union 66, Racine Lutheran 53
Wisconsin Dells 69, Baraboo 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/