Today’s Teacher: Tera Mattke

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Every Monday, News 9 honors an area educator making a difference in their community.

This week we feature Tera Mattke, a kindergartener teacher at South Mountain Elementary School. Her nomination was sent in by the mother of one of her students.

The mother writes:

My son is in Mrs. Mattke's virtual class and I love how she keeps him so engaged. Many times it even gets updates on assignments as late as 10 at night. She's a great teacher in these crazy times and handles the stress of online learning very well. I'm so thankful for all she does.

