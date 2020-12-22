Thousands protest in Armenia, demand PM’s resignation

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Thousands of people have taken to the streets of the Armenian capital, demanding the resignation of the country’s prime minister over his handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan. Armenian opposition politicians and their supporters have been calling for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down for weeks since he signed a peace deal that halted 44 days of deadly fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, but stipulated territorial concessions to Azerbaijan. Crowds of protesters on Tuesday besieged government buildings in Yerevan, chanting “Nikol, go away!” In other parts of Armenia, protesters were reported to have blocked several major roads.