Think twice before putting a surprise pet under the Christmas tree

(WAOW) -- It is almost Christmas and for some that could mean a new pet.

However, surprising your loved one with a cute puppy or kitty under the tree is not always a good idea.

The Lincoln County Humane Society said you should really understand the person's life style before dropping off a puppy or any kind of pet to them.

Often times they see people bring puppies back once they get to be around six months old.

"Whether it is a dog or a reptile you always want to make sure you can afford the vet bills when it comes to puppies or dogs you have to research the breed," said Liz Friedensels, the manager at the Lincoln County Humane Society.

If you think you are ready for a dog the Lincoln County Humane Society said you are welcome to come volunteer.