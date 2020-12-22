Snowmobile clubs struggle with young membership

ATHENS, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Elroy Hilltoppers snowmobile club in southern Wisconsin announced it'll be closing up shop this week.

In a Facebook post, the club explained it struggled to bring in new members to help maintain and groom trails.

While clubs in North Central Wisconsin haven't had to close this year, the membership issue strikes a chord.

"It's not a financial thing," said Sno-Eagles Snowmobile Club's Brian Scheid. "It's coming down to these clubs. ATV, snowmobile clubs, all types of clubs are just lacking volunteers and support."

Scheid's club in the Eagle River Area is not currently struggling with membership, noting the majority of the members are retired.

However, A&H Snowmobile Club of Athens has seen its numbers dwindle over the years. Trail Boss Todd Barkow said they went from having 70 members to only about 35.

"You try to do everything so that you can draw membership," said Barkow. "You spin the wheels thinking 'what can we do differently?'"

He guessed that young people don't want to join because it means extra work. Though Barkow views his club as a family, someone still has to clear and groom the trails.

"A lot of snowmobilers think that it just magically happens," said Midnight Riders Trail Boss David Bedroske. "they don't realize just how much work goes into it." Barkow said he spent the last three weekends out working on the trails, putting up signs, clearing out branches.

Before the season even starts, this work has to get done. While the people doing it are getting older, eventually another generation will have to pick up the slack.

However, the Sno Pak in Athens said there is still hope. The trail boss said membership there went up 25% and it was mostly young people.