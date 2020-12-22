Schofield man accused of leaving child inside car enters plea deal

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- A man accused of leaving his child in a car for 10 hours in Schofield has reached a plea deal.

Zachary Wakeen told authorities he was unloading his car back in July of 2019 and fell asleep on the couch with his then 2-year-old son inside the car.

Officials say the temperature inside the car was 135.8 degrees when they arrived on scene.

In a plea hearing Tuesday, the court withheld finding and entering guilt to a felony charge of neglecting a child and causing great bodily harm.

Instead, the court deferred the matter for a period of five years for the defendant to comply with all terms and conditions of a deferred entry of judgement agreement.

If Wakeen is in full compliance with those and has no new criminal charges, the state will amend the charge to a misdemeanor of child neglect.

Back in 2019, the child's grandmother told News 9 the baby had been released from the hospital.