Wisconsin reports 120 COVID-19 deaths, setting new record

(WAOW) — Wisconsin is reporting 120 deaths related to COVID-19 since yesterday, setting new record.

The last record was set on December 1, with 107 deaths.

With the new report, the seven-day average of deaths rises to 60, up from 51 the day before. The seven-day average for deaths has been on the rise since reaching a low of 44 on December 17.

COVID-19 case and hospital data has not yet been updated on Tuesday, but both categories have generally been declining since a peak in mid-November. On Monday, the state reached a data point for the seven-day average of case increases that hasn't been seen since mid-October: under 3,000 average cases reported each day.

Full coronavirus data for the state will not be available until after 2 pm.