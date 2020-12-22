Rapids hockey wins in dramatic fashion, other area sports scores

Rapids hockey wins in dramatic fashion, other area sports scoresUpdated
Here are the area sports scores from Tuesday, Dec. 22. If you'd like to add a score, please email sports@waow.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Spencer 42 Loyal 58
- Wausau West 71 Wisconsin Rapids 55
- D.C. Everest 54 Rhinelander 35
- Auburndale 70 Nekoosa 9
- Tigerton 28 Northland Lutheran 67
- Marshfield 61 SPASH 54
- Wild Rose 67 Tri-County 30
- Port Edwards 29 Rosholt 49
- Weyauwega-Fremont 16 Iola-Scandinavia 41
- Phillips 63 Rib Lake 7
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Auburndale 36 Stratford 33
- Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 48 Marion 41
- Northland Lutheran 50 Tigerton 60
- Tri-County 8 Wild Rose 75
- Marathon 71 Assumption 39
- Edgar 61 Newman Catholic 45
- Flambeau 56 Prentice 65
- Phillips 86 Abbotsford 46
- Athens 54 Rib Lake 31
- Mosinee 54 Tomah 62
BOYS SWIMMING
- D.C. Everest 100 Wisconsin Rapids 60
- Lakeland 79 Medford 63
BOYS WRESTLING
- Pittsville 30 Rosholt 27
- Whitehall 54 Edgar/Athens 21
GIRLS GYMNASTICS
- Mosinee 103.4500 Lakeland 56.7500