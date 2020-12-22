Rapids hockey wins in dramatic fashion, other area sports scores

Here are the area sports scores from Tuesday, Dec. 22. If you'd like to add a score, please email sports@waow.com.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Spencer 42 Loyal 58

Wausau West 71 Wisconsin Rapids 55

D.C. Everest 54 Rhinelander 35

Auburndale 70 Nekoosa 9

Tigerton 28 Northland Lutheran 67

Marshfield 61 SPASH 54

Wild Rose 67 Tri-County 30

Port Edwards 29 Rosholt 49

Weyauwega-Fremont 16 Iola-Scandinavia 41

Phillips 63 Rib Lake 7

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburndale 36 Stratford 33

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 48 Marion 41

Northland Lutheran 50 Tigerton 60

Tri-County 8 Wild Rose 75

Marathon 71 Assumption 39

Edgar 61 Newman Catholic 45

Flambeau 56 Prentice 65

Phillips 86 Abbotsford 46

Athens 54 Rib Lake 31

Mosinee 54 Tomah 62

BOYS SWIMMING

D.C. Everest 100 Wisconsin Rapids 60

Lakeland 79 Medford 63

BOYS WRESTLING

Pittsville 30 Rosholt 27

Whitehall 54 Edgar/Athens 21

GIRLS GYMNASTICS