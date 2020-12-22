Skip to Content

Rapids hockey wins in dramatic fashion, other area sports scores

Updated
Last updated today at 10:12 pm
10:04 pm High School SportsSportTop Sports Stories

Here are the area sports scores from Tuesday, Dec. 22. If you'd like to add a score, please email sports@waow.com.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Spencer 42 Loyal 58
  • Wausau West 71 Wisconsin Rapids 55
  • D.C. Everest 54 Rhinelander 35
  • Auburndale 70 Nekoosa 9
  • Tigerton 28 Northland Lutheran 67
  • Marshfield 61 SPASH 54
  • Wild Rose 67 Tri-County 30
  • Port Edwards 29 Rosholt 49
  • Weyauwega-Fremont 16 Iola-Scandinavia 41
  • Phillips 63 Rib Lake 7

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Auburndale 36 Stratford 33
  • Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 48 Marion 41
  • Northland Lutheran 50 Tigerton 60
  • Tri-County 8 Wild Rose 75
  • Marathon 71 Assumption 39
  • Edgar 61 Newman Catholic 45
  • Flambeau 56 Prentice 65
  • Phillips 86 Abbotsford 46
  • Athens 54 Rib Lake 31
  • Mosinee 54 Tomah 62

BOYS SWIMMING

  • D.C. Everest 100 Wisconsin Rapids 60
  • Lakeland 79 Medford 63

BOYS WRESTLING

  • Pittsville 30 Rosholt 27
  • Whitehall 54 Edgar/Athens 21

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

  • Mosinee 103.4500 Lakeland 56.7500

Brad Hanson

More Stories

Skip to content