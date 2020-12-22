Rain, wind, snow, & much colder weather approaching

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been posted for Ashland, Iron, and Price counties effective from 3 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday.

Get ready for some very changeable weather over the next few days. A low pressure system over the Northern Plains will slide through Wisconsin Wednesday into Wednesday night. Initially we will be in the warm sector with gusty south winds. That will push temperatures to the mid 30s by the time daybreak Thursday hits, with highs from the upper 30s to low 40s in the region. Temperatures will start falling rapidly by late afternoon Wednesday as a powerful cold front moves through. Scattered drizzle could form before sunrise in some spots but more generous light rain showers will develop in the morning and midday Wednesday. That will gradually change to snow from west to east later in the day.

The heaviest snow is projected to stay back in Minnesota to extreme northwest Wisconsin where over 4 inches may fall. Meanwhile 2 to 4 inches could cover Ashland, Iron, and parts of Price counties through Wednesday night. That coupled with gusty winds will make for hazardous travel. That is why there is the Winter Storm Watch in that area. The rest of the News 9 area will probably get basically a dusting to an inch or so of snow. It should taper off later Wednesday night. Roads could be quite slippery, even with the small snow amounts. That is because moisture or slush on the roads could turn to ice quickly with those plummeting temperatures which could get down to within a few degrees of zero late Wednesday night. Wind chill factors could be around -5 to -15 degrees by Thursday morning. You will certainly need to bundle up, not only then but also right into Christmas Day.

Thursday looks partly or mostly cloudy and breezy with a few flurries. Lake effect snow could bring some additional accumulations in the far north. Highs will be around 5 to 10 degrees. Christmas Day should be partly cloudy with lows around 0 to -5 and highs in the middle 10s.

Milder air will work in for Saturday with lows near 7 and highs near 26. A new low pressure system is expected to track south of Wisconsin Sunday. This will bring clouds to our area and a 30% chance of light snow mainly south of Marathon County. There might be several inches in far southern Wisconsin. Lows will be in the 10s Sunday with highs in the mid 20s.

Monday looks partly sunny and breezy with possible lake effect snow showers in the far north. Lows will be around 10 with highs near 19 degrees. Tuesday should be partly cloudy with lows near 1 and highs in the low 20s.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 22-December 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1839 - The second of triple December storms hit the northeastern U.S. The storm produced 25 inches of snow at Gettysburg, PA, and gales in New England, but only produced light snow along the coast. (David Ludlum)

1961 - Holiday travel was paralyzed over extreme northeastern Kansas, and adjacent parts of Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska. The storm produced 5 to 15 inches of snow, with drifts up to ten feet high. (22nd-23rd) (The Weather Channel)