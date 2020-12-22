Newscast Producer – WAOW

Here it is. A great place at the perfect time to advance your producing career! You get to tell great stories using a fantastic new set with tons of resources! And it’s not, crime, crime, crime. It’s smart, thoughtful, high-energy producing with a sense of purpose. You get to join a dominant station in a great town with a team of super nice people who will help you succeed. And if it sounds too good to be true—then you haven’t worked for us!

You must be passionate about producing, thrive on breaking news and always, always willing to push the envelope. If this sounds like you, then WAOW-TV in Wausau, Wisconsin wants to hear from you. We are searching for a Producer for our 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts. Our award-winning shows are fast-paced, video driven and anchored by some of the best newscasters in the business.

Plus, your career can take off quickly with us. We are a family owned company who loves to develop talent and promote from within and that means you could be next.

And if you like the outdoors and enjoy working with people you like, this could be a perfect fit. Central Wisconsin is gorgeous, and you are 10 minutes away from lakes, rivers, golf, a ski resort and more.

A college degree and at least one year of experience are preferred. This is a Monday-Friday position.

If you think you qualify and want to join our multimedia news team, send your link, cover letter and resume to:

Kevin Carpenter

News Director

kcarpenter@waow.com

1908 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WAOW is proud to be a Quincy Media station with paid vacation, holidays, personal days, a 401K retirement plan with company match, along with the full suite of insurance benefits. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: quincymediacareers.

WAOW-TV9 is an Equal Opportunity Employer