More rain in the forecast than snow

The weather parameters are not lining up for a nice fresh coating of white for the Christmas holiday. However, it will fee a lot like the middle of winter and that means the ice will get a lot thicker on the lakes, so at least some ice skating or ice fishing might be in order.

Today: Mild again with patches of sun at times.

High: 33 Wind: West around 5 to SE 10-15

Tonight: Increasing clouds and not too cold.

Low: 30 Wind: SE to South 10-20

Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with light rain developing, mixing with snow in the afternoon. Small accumulations possible.

High: 39 Wind: South 10-20, becoming West late

Today will be another quiet and mild December day. If we are lucky, some patches of sunshine will develop, but there will likely be more clouds than sun for most areas. Highs will reach the low to mid 30s with winds out of the west early in the day, shifting to the southeast late.

A strong storm system will cross the upper Midwest on Wednesday. Unfortunately for snow-lovers, the track of the center of this storm will be well to the north of Wisconsin and that meas all of the heavy snow will be to our north and northwest. Most of our area will be in the warm sector of the storm and that means most of the precipitation will fall as rain. A strong cold front sweeping in from the west will bring colder air later in the afternoon and this will change some of the rain showers over to snow, but there will probably not be a lot of accumulation. The highest chance of 2 to 4 inches of snow will be in the far northwest in locations such as Gilman, Catawba, Park Falls, and Glidden. High temps will be in the upper 30s to around 40 before the cold front arrives.

Another area that cold get some significant snow is north of highway 70 on Thursday. A cold northwest wind will produce some lake effect snow. Other locations will have a few flurries on Thursday (Christmas Eve) with partly cloudy skies. Bundle up, because it will be the coldest day of the season so far. Highs will be in the single digits with wind chills around -10.

Cold weather will continue on Christmas Day but it will not be as windy. With a mix of sun and clouds, highs should be in the teens. More seasonal weather will develop over the weekend with highs in the 20s. Saturday should be dry with a bit of sun and then Sunday will be more cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in far southern parts of the area.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 22-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 1983 - On the first day of winter 75 cities reported record low temperatures for the date, with twelve of those cities reporting record low temperatures for the month as a whole. The mercury plunged to 51 degrees below zero at Wisdom MT, and Waco TX set an all-time record low a reading of 12 above zero. (The National Weather Summary)