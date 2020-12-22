FBI: White supremacists plotted attack on US power grid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The FBI alleges in an affidavit that white supremacists schemed to attack power stations in the southeastern U.S. and one Ohio teenager wanted the group to be “operational” on a faster timeline if President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid. The FBI makes the allegations in an affidavit that was filed in March in Wisconsin federal court and mistakenly unsealed last week before it was resealed. It outlines an FBI investigation into several alleged white supremacists. No one has been charged in the case, at least publicly, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Ohio says the investigation is ongoing and there is no imminent threat to public safety.