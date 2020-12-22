EU-UK leaders seek way out of Brexit trade impasse

BRUSSELS (AP) — Leaders and negotiators from the European Union and the United Kingdom are continuing their struggle to get a trade deal past the New Year’s Day finish line as EU nations look for legal options to do this without formal European Parliament backing. Nine months of talks have dwindled to just a few days to find a compromise on how to trade with as few obstructions and tariffs as possible. Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 and a transition period ends at the end of the year.