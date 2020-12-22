Eagles Club to distribute free meals on Christmas Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) --- The Eagles Club served a free meal to members of the community on Easter and twice more through the year. They say that the gesture has had so much support, they're doing it again Christmas day.

When the pandemic hit the club felt the community needed meals, and they were right.

The first time around they distributed over 350 free meals. This time volunteers will be cooking, plating and serving over 800 traditional holiday meals with all the fixings.

Plates including ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes n' gravy, and sweets of course.

Volunteer Lynn Geier, known as "drill sergeant" said, "what you'll do is you'll drive up by the building, you'll stop at the second door and somebody will find out how many meals you need and then they'll bring them to you and youll be on your way. Don't even need to leave your car!"

You'd expect feeding the masses to be a stressful task, but the Eagles Club says they're not worried at all.

The Club will be serving meals Friday, the 25th from 11-3 PM, or until they run out. The Wausau Eagles Club address is 1703 S. 3rd Ave. in Wausau.

No registration is required.