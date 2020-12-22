DIGGING DEEPER: The status of COVID-19 vaccines in Wisconsin

(WAOW) — Wisconsin hospitals started getting shipments of COVID-19 vaccines on December 14, and state health officials since then have warned that there is still a long road ahead until a majority of the population is vaccinated.

But, what does that really mean? Here's what we know about the status of vaccinations so far.

Allocations:

State health officials expect vaccine allocation to the state to continue to grow as more vaccines become available in 2021.

So far, the state has an allocation of 101,000 total doses of the Moderna vaccine. The state is receiving 16,000 of those doses in the initial shipment this week. The rest of the doses will come over the next two weeks.

The state gets weekly allocations from the federal government of the Pfizer vaccine. So far they've had two shipments for a total of 84,825 doses.

Between the two vaccines, as of this week, the state has a total allocation of 185,825 doses.

Group 1A and population

According to a United States Census Bureau population estimate from July 2019, Wisconsin has a total population of 5.82 million. The state's current allocation of vaccines accounts for 3% of the population.

Since vaccines are limited, the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) created Wisconsin specific priorities for vaccination.

Currently group "1A" is being vaccinated — which is frontline health care workers and the residents and staff of long term care facilities.

According to state health officials, population 1A accounts for 460,000-470,000 people. This population is about 8% of the state's population. The state's current allocation of vaccines will cover the first round of vaccinations for about 40% of this group.

Conversations have begun about the individuals that will make up group"1B," but health officials say that it will be weeks, or even months, before that group gets vaccinations.

It is important to note that, over time, it is expected that most will be able to get vaccinated, but currently the Emergency Use Authorizations for both vaccines exclude certain populations, largely children. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those above the age of 16, and the Moderna vaccine for those above the age of 18.

Secondly, both vaccines require doses. So, the total allocation of vaccines will have to be double the population.

How many people have gotten their first vaccination?

Just because the state has this large allocation, does not mean all doses have been utilized yet.

As of December 20, only 10,358 vaccinations had been reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry. Since then, it is likely that hundreds, if not a couple thousand more have gotten vaccinated.

At this time the state is updating vaccination numbers on a weekly basis.

The 10,000 vaccinations recorded so far is about 5% of the current allocation, 2% of group 1A, and 0.1% of the states approximate population.

In a vaccine report from the Department of Health Services on December 22, officials say "as efforts ramp up, we expect to see total doses administered keep pace with shipment."