D.C. Everest Swim off to perfect start

The D.C. Everest swim team is off to a perfect 5-0 start in this 2020 season.

The start is impressive in itself. What's more, though, is they're doing it with a much smaller team than most of their opponents.

"We have a small team, we have ten guys. But they've been honestly amazing thus far," said head coach Garrett Richetto.

They may lack the numbers, but they certainly don't lack any strength. In addition to their five wins, they've set all kinds of pool and school records along the way.

"Really just working hard and trying to win our races that we need to and trying to keep on doing it the rest of the season," said freshman David Mayer, who set the school record in the 200 freestyle.

"We can't give up any points this year because we don't even have enough for a full roster. I try to set up the lineup for them to succeed and they gotta get it done in the water," said Richetto.

And that's what they've done, adopting a David versus Goalith, us against the world mentality.

"That's really what it is, cause all these other teams have more people than us, it's harder to get those placement points, and make sure we have to win all of our events and get the most points we can," said Mayer.

No matter how their season ends, one thing remains clear: there's plenty to be proud of.

"They've accomplished so much already this year," said Richetto, "and keep showing me each week they can do more."