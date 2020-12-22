Skip to Content

Cranmoor man rescues deer from frozen pond

Cranmoor, Wis. (WAOW) - Gil Lancour's drive home on his lunch break Tuesday afternoon was anything but normal.

While driving near the Cranmoor marshes, he says he noticed a deer on the middle of a frozen pond that couldn't get up.

Lancour tells News 9 he decided to help the deer, walking out on the ice and sitting with her for a little bit before pushing her off the ice.

Lancour said he called his boss, who took a video that has been shared numerous times on Facebook.

While the deer was tired afterwards, Lancour said she eventually got up and ran off.

