COVID-19 vaccine is free for all Wisconsin residents, OCI confirms

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) confirms that the COVID-19 vaccine will be free to all residents of Wisconsin, even those without health insurance.

“As distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine continues, we want to ensure that every Wisconsinite knows they have access to the vaccine without any cost barriers," said Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable. “Regardless of who your insurance company is, or if you even have insurance coverage, Wisconsin residents can be assured that they will not be charged to get the COVID-19 vaccine."

The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act required any COVID-19 vaccine to be covered at no cost to consumers. All health insurers in the state must follow the CARES Act requirements and not apply any cost-sharing for the vaccine.

“Tens of thousands of people across Wisconsin have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. And we know that low-income communities and communities of color have been disproportionally impacted," said Commissioner Afable. “That's why we're working to ensure that everyone can get vaccinated regardless of whether or not you have health insurance."