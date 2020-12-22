Christmas Eve church services will look different this year

WAUSAU (WAOW)- Music still fills the room at the First United Methodist Church as choir members rehearsed Tuesday for an evening they look forward to every year.

"We would have one service at 2, then a family Christmas Eve service at 4pmb and then a more traditional service at 8pm," said Martie Pahris, the music director for the church.

This year the seats will be empty on Christmas Eve, instead they hope their parking lot will be full.

"We will have a radio transmitter with two microphones and people will be parked in the parking lot and we will have a keyboard and organist that will be playing," Pahris said.

The First United Methodist Church has been around since the 1800's and this will be the first Christmas Eve where members of the congregation won't be sitting side by side.

"I direct the choir and those people miss ringing together. The children miss getting together and interacting. We have been doing that on Zoom, but it is not the same," she said.

Their drive-up Christmas Eve service will be at 2 pm and 4 pm, and they will also have a recorded service online.

"We are going to hand out battery operated candles and sing silent night and every one will be in their cars," she said.

As for other churches the Diocese of La Crosse directed Catholic churches to offer extra masses around Christmas to compensate for COVID-19 regulations and Christmas Day mass will be live streamed from the diocese on air and online.

Members of First United Methodist Church say they hope this will be the first and last Christmas they will spend away from each other.

Several Lutheran churches in our area are also adjusting their Christmas Eve service.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wausau is hosting a Christmas Eve outdoor gathering at 1 pm and 5 pm.

St. Marks Lutheran Church will live stream a contemporary service at 2 pm, recorded festival service at 4 pm and another live stream at 6 pm.