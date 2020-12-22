Brits in Brussels get lucky with their Christmas turkeys

BRUSSELS (AP) — Many British citizens face an uncertain Christmas, some worried about the possibility of shortages on shop shelves, due to fears about the new variant of coronavirus. But some Britons in Europe are getting just a little taste of home, even if they can’t get there. In Brussels, a British butcher has managed to secure a delivery of poultry just in time for Christmas, right before France shut its borders to freight and passenger travel. Julia Craig-McQuaide at Wesley’s Butcher Shop tells the AP that around 500 customers, among them a number of Brits, were counting on her for Christmas dinner and that disappointing them in this most challenging of years “would have been a disaster.”