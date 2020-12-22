Skip to Content

Brewers claim utilityman Tim Lopes off waivers from Mariners

6:16 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have claimed utilityman Tim Lopes off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. The 26-year-old Lopes batted .238 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 46 games for Seattle last season. He posted a .278 on-base percentage and a .364 slugging percentage. He hit .270 with one homer and 12 RBIs in 41 games in 2019. He had a .359 on-base percentage and a .360 slugging percentage that year. Lopes has primarily played left field and right field. He also has experience at second base and third base.

