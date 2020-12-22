Bosnian Serbs say icon given to Russian minister not stolen

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The office of Bosnia’s Serb leader says an Orthodox icon presented to Russia’s foreign minister had not been stolen from the Ukraine. The icon triggered an international diplomatic spat after the presiding Serb member of Bosnia’s three-member presidency, Milorad Dodik, gifted it to Sergey Lavrov when he visited Bosnia last week. The icon, which was said to be 300 years old, is believed to have originated from Russian, rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine. Russia’s foreign ministry has said it will return the icon to the Bosnian Serbs for an international police probe into its origin.