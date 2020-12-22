Aspirus Wausau Hospital receives Moderna vaccine

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Aspirus Wausau confirms it has received the Moderna vaccine at 8:30 Tuesday morning.

It is being stored in an inpatient freezer to be given to frontline worker starting this afternoon.

Last week, Aspirus hospitals in Michigan started vaccinations with the Pfizer vaccine.

Marshfield Clinic frontline workers last week became some of the first to get COVID-19 vaccinations in the North Central Wisconsin area. The health system was designated as a distribution site because it has the capacity to store the Pfizer vaccine in the required ultra cold temperatures.

Gov. Tony Evers announced yesterday that the state is receiving 16,000 initial doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, with a total of 100,000 doses over the next several weeks. It is not clear at this time how many doses Aspirus Wausau has gotten.

According to state health officials, between the Moderna allocation and the announced Pfizer allocations so far, the state will be receiving 184,825 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations. As of December 20, just over 10,000 Wisconsinites have been vaccinated from group 1A (frontline health care workers and residents and staff of long term care facilities).

This is a developing story.