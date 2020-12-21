Wisconsin will receive 16,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in initial shipment

(WAOW) — The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in Wisconsin this week with an initial shipment of 16,000 doses.

Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirm they expect to receive a total of 100,000 does of the Moderna vaccine in the coming weeks.

Since the Moderna vaccine does not requite "ultra cold" storage, like the Pfizer vaccine, it can be sent directly to entities across the state.

“Folks, this is exciting news. The COVID-19 vaccine is an important tool we need to battle this pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “While we do not have control over how much vaccine the federal government allocates to our state, I can promise that we are doing everything we can to ensure that our distribution is fair and equitable.”

All doses received by the state are still going to group 1A — front line health care workers and residents of long term care facilities.

Of all the doses, 29,000 are being set aside for the federal governments long-term care pharmacy distribution program. This program is set to begin on December 28.

“I know that many people are wanting to get vaccinated and we are asking everyone to be patient,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “As we continue to make progress vaccinating our health care workers and long-term care residents, we will need the federal government to increase our supply so we can efficiently expand our efforts to include additional populations. As we vaccinate more Wisconsinites, we must all continue practicing the preventive measures we know work. Please stay home, wear a mask, and keep physical distance from others.”

Conversations about group 1B for vaccinations have begun, but it will be weeks, or months, until the state gets to that point.

Moderna was given Emergency Use Authorization on December 18.