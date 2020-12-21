WI DHS gives update on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution

(WAOW) -- During a Monday update, officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said over 10,000 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Now, the department is preparing to receive and distribute it's first shipments of the Moderna Vaccine. DHS said the first shipment arrived Monday and additional shipments are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

"With Pfizer... a big truck comes and brings us 10 or 11 thousand doses to a specific site which we then redistribute. With Moderna it's a smaller and more regular cadence of vaccine coming in to the state," said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

Because the Moderna vaccine doesn't have to be stored at an extreme temperature, DHS said it will be shipped directly to providers instead of using the hub and spoke model.

DHS also addressed concerns about COVID-19 mutations developing in the UK and the potential impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines.

"We just don't yet know if that will have any effect if the vaccine will continue to be a good match or not," said Van Dijk.

She added that if the basic composition of the virus hasn't changed, it's possible the vaccine would still be effective. But experts said mutations in the virus aren't unexpected.

"This is an RNA virus, and RNA viruses tend to mutate. A perfect example is your influenza virus. It mutates little by little, which is why we have to get out annual vaccinations," said Division of Public Health Research Scientist/Epidemiologist Thomas Haupt.

Even with two vaccines with emergency approval, health officials warn we're not in the clear yet and encourage you to continue to wear a mask and social distance.