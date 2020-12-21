Wausau teen arrested, facing beastiality charges

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - An 18-year-old Wausau man is facing two felony charges for partaking in the act and filming of beastiality.

Court documents report that police approached John L. Schultz over the weekend after reviewing videos allegedly found via search warrant of Schultz's phone.

Those videos, allegedly taken by and of Schultz, were reported to show acts of beastiality involving the Schultz's family dog.

A search warrant found internet history of Schultz's, which also allegedly showed him accessing video pornography sites featuring beastiality.

When confronted by police, court records claim Schultz admitted to the internet searches, but requested a lawyer when pressed about the videos.

Schultz appeared in court Monday, and was ordered to pay a $5,000 signature bond.