Turkey’s prefab hospitals leading fight against coronavirus

ISTANBUL (AP) — As Turkey faces a dramatic rise in COVID-19 infections during the pandemic’s second wave, hospitals that were quickly built in the early days of the outbreak are dealing with some of the country’s most serious cases. Two prefabricated infirmaries in Istanbul, constructed in less than 45 days and opened in May, are offering state-of-the-art intensive care facilities dedicated to COVID-19 patients. Named after renowned Turkish physicians who died from the disease, the hospitals are located near airfields to give ease of access to sufferers from across Turkey and are built to similar specifications, each with 1,008 beds, 16 operating theaters, dialysis units and wards for infected pregnant women and babies.