Three Lakes brings in free public wifi spot

(WAOW) -- As rural communities continue to struggle with internet access, three lakes is partnering with Astrea to provide improved service and free public wifi at Cy Williams Park.

Collette Sorgel of Three Lakes Chamber of Commerce said, "some of our places lack internet at any kind of speed."

The public Wi-Fi, located at Cy Williams Park in Three Lakes, WI, is completely free to use and is available to all members of the general public.

Astrea is a division of CCI Systems Inc. of Iron Mountain, MI. The company currently serves several Northwoods and Upper Peninsula communities listed bellow.

Three Lakes, WI (Cy Williams Park)

Brownsville, WI (871 W Main Street)

Cecil, WI (Swan Acre Boat Landing)

Goodman, WI (1 Falcon Crest)

Laona, WI (Town Hall Parking Lot)

Butternut, WI (301 W Michigan St.)

Elcho, WI (N11173 US-45)

Augusta, WI (Colfax St Memorial Park)

Crystal Falls, MI (1109 Crystal Ave)