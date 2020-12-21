Small amounts of snow possible this week

A couple chances of snow are in the forecast this week, but as of now it does not look like anything big for our area. The biggest change will be in the temperature later this week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers during the morning, tapering to flurries in the afternoon. Light accumulations of an inch or so, mainly north of Marathon county.

High: 34 Wind: South 5-10, becoming NW 10-15

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy.

Low: 22 Wind: NW 5-10

For today, conditions will be cloudy with a few light snow showers early on. The highest chance of an inch or so accumulation will be in the Northwoods. Around central Wisconsin, there will be a few flakes at times, but not much accumulation. It will be a fairly mild day with highs in the low to mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the south during the morning, then turn to the northwest at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon.

There will be a break in the snow chances for tomorrow when we will experience variable clouds and highs in the low 30s. A strong cold front moving through Northcentral Wisconsin on Wednesday will once again generate a chance of snow. As of now, it looks like there could be some small accumulation of perhaps an inch or so in some spots, but nothing too big. The day will start out mild, in the 30s, then the temperature will plummet in the afternoon as the wind picks up out of the northwest. The cold wind will drive temperatures down into the single digits by Thursday morning and wind chills could be around -10. The weather will remain cold on Thursday with highs in the single digits to around 10. The wind will also keep things quite cold ad partly cloudy skies develop. There might be some flurries in the air with the cold temps, but the only chance of snow accumulation on Thursday will be in the far north where lake effect snow will occur.

Christmas Day will start out cold with low temps around zero, then it will turn out okay with partly cloudy skies and highs in the teens. It will be a chilly day but travel conditions should be fine. Temps will turn more seasonal on Saturday with highs in the 20s. On Sunday the clouds will return and there will be a small chance of snow.

Have an excellent Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 21-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 1929 - An exceptional storm produced snow from the Middle Rio Grande Valley of Texas to southern Arkansas. The storm produced 26 inches of snow at Hillsboro TX, 18 inches at El Dorado AR, and 14 inches at Bossier LA. (21st-22nd) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)