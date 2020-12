Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams head a class of seven from the Packers voted to this year's Pro Bowl.

Joining them is Jaire Alexander, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Aaron Jones and Za'Darius Smith.

It's the most original selections for the team since seven players were selected in 2011.

Six of the players were named starters (all but Jones), giving the Packers the most starters they've had since they sent eight in 1967.