Seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases dips under 3,000 for first time since October

(WAOW) — For the first time since mid-October, Wisconsin's seven-day average for newly confirmed COVID-19 cases dips below 3,000.

On Monday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports that the seven-day average for cases is 2,816. The seven-day average for percent positive is 26.5%, another number that hasn't been since since October.

The state records 1,435 new COVID-19 cases — well below the average — and 5,067 new negative test results (22% positivity rate).

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic to 458,612. Of those, 418,587, or 91.3% are considered recovered.

The state also reports eight more deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus throughout the pandemic to 4,425.

DHS also reported 48 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,268 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 6 from the day prior.

Of those, 292 are in the ICU, the same as day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Monday at 11 am, the Alternate Care Facility is treating three patients.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.