Santa surprises 4-K students at Antigo elementary schools

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- Drivers in Antigo may have seen a jolly sight Monday.

The one and only Santa Claus surprised area pre-schoolers from afar.

Northwoods Tractor Club towed the jolly man on a tractor trailer from school to school.

Santa usually visits the tiny-students inside the school and gives them each a gift, but couldn't this year because of the pandemic.

The kids were still excited to see old Saint Nick.

"We decided to find a way that the kids could still see him," said teacher Courtney Burger. "He's our community Santa. Antigo loves him and he really wanted to get a chance to see the kids so our students got to at least wave at him this year. So it was a lot of fun."

Santa went to three Antigo elementary schools.

A police car and fire truck escorted him.