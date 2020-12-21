Santa surprises 4-K students at Antigo elementary schools

Santa surprises 4-K students at Antigo elementary schoolsNew
ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- Drivers in Antigo may have seen a jolly sight Monday.
The one and only Santa Claus surprised area pre-schoolers from afar.
Northwoods Tractor Club towed the jolly man on a tractor trailer from school to school.
Santa usually visits the tiny-students inside the school and gives them each a gift, but couldn't this year because of the pandemic.
The kids were still excited to see old Saint Nick.
"We decided to find a way that the kids could still see him," said teacher Courtney Burger. "He's our community Santa. Antigo loves him and he really wanted to get a chance to see the kids so our students got to at least wave at him this year. So it was a lot of fun."
Santa went to three Antigo elementary schools.
A police car and fire truck escorted him.