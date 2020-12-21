Post offices, customers gear up for holiday home stretch

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- We're in the home stretch of the holiday rush.

In the past couple of weeks, post offices and shipping centers have been inundated with packages, especially with some people opting to avoid in person holiday gatherings.

"We're seeing an extraordinary amount of mail coming through our system," said Bob Sheehan, a spokesperson for the Lakeland District of the USPS.

That influx is made only more difficult by the challenges this year has brought.

"We have the challenges of staffing that is affecting every company across the United States, and the post office is not immune to that also," Sheehan said.

One customer at the post office in Schofield said she's planning ahead.

"I have family in Wisconsin Rapids and a sister in Texas and those are ones I mainly worry about getting them out and to them on time for Christmas," said Debbie Duchac.

In spite of the large volume of packages, she said she's had positive experiences so far.

"I just try to get here in a timely fashion so that I'm assured that because of the high volume of packages, those gifts get to that person on time," she said.

Weston resident Bob Sachse said his experience has also been favorable, despite having to mail more packages and letters than he usually does this time of year.

"Right now, even though it's kind of rushed and the lot looks full, they're moving along pretty good," he said.

If you're experiencing delays in your mail arriving on time, officials say the best thing you can do is just be patient.

"Just keep track using the tracking number to track where it might be. But we also ask for their patience," Sheehan said.

Sachse is reminding people not to lose the Christmas spirit during this stressful year.

"It is what it is. You make of it what you want to make of it," he said.